BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded contract to develop modeling software for U.S. Army

June 20 General Dynamics Corp:

* General Dynamics awarded contract to develop modeling software for the U.S. Army

* Single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of $45 million with an ordering period of five years

* Work on contract will be conducted in Middletown, R.I., and San Diego Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
