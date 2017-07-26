FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-General Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $2.45
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点48分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-General Dynamics Q2 earnings per share $2.45

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.45

* Q2 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $9.70 to $9.75

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍general Dynamics' total backlog at end of second-quarter 2017 was $58.6 billion​

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $83 billion at end of quarter​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Dynamics - ‍company-wide operating margin for Q2 13.8 percent, a 60 basis-point increase when compared to 13.2 percent in second-quarter 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below