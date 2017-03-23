版本:
BRIEF-General Dynamics says CEO Phebe Novakovic's 2016 total compensation $21.4 mln - SEC filing

March 23 General Dynamics Corp :

* CFO Jason Waiken's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $4.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CEO Phebe N. Novakovic's 2016 total compensation $21.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2mYWVAp) Further company coverage:
