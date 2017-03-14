版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-General Dynamics says Mary Barra informed that she will not stand for re-election to co's board

March 14 General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics Corp says board nominated Catherine Reynolds, chairman and chief executive officer of EduCap Inc, for election to board - SEC filing

* Says on March 13, Mary Barra informed co that she will not stand for re-election to company's board Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpi8Tk) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐