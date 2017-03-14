BRIEF-General Dynamics says Mary Barra informed that she will not stand for re-election to co's board

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 General Dynamics Corp
* General Dynamics Corp says board nominated Catherine Reynolds, chairman and chief executive officer of EduCap Inc, for election to board - SEC filing
* Says on March 13, Mary Barra informed co that she will not stand for re-election to company's board Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpi8Tk) Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard