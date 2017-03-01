版本:
BRIEF-General Dynamics sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share

March 1 General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics board increases dividend, authorizes share repurchases

* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.5 percent

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.84per share

* General Dynamics - board also provided management with authority to repurchase an additional 10 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
