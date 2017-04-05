版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army

April 5 General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for british army

* System will be used to plan, deploy, manage and monitor communications and information for army

* General dynamics - contract creates 125 new jobs as well as sustaining jobs of 125 highly-skilled engineers at general dynamics uk's headquarters in oakdale

