BRIEF-General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion to CEO, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million

June 12 General Electric Co:
* General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion
to ceo, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million
* General Electric Co says MDCC of board set Flannery's
target annual bonus for 2017 as percentage of salary at 150
percent
* General Electric says MDCC will determine Flannery's
equity compensation at same time that it approves annual grant
to executives across co for 2017
* General Electric-MDCC determined that Flannery's long-term
performance award for 2016-2018 will be paid out in shares of ge
common stock instead of cash
* General Electric - on June 9, board amended by-laws to
remove requirement that chairman shall be CEO of co
* General Electric - on June 9, board amended by-laws to
also reassign the duties previously assigned to the president to
the CEO
