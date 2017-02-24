BRIEF-General electric does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of Ge Capital Exit Plan

Feb 24 General Electric Co:

* General Electric - due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, co does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of ge capital exit plan to exceed initial $23 billion estimate

* GE - on Jan. 1, 2018, co will adopt new set of revenue recognition principles, that were issued by FASB in may 2014

* GE - new revenue recognition standard will have no cash impact and, as such, does not affect economics of underlying customer contracts

* GE - effect of applying new guidance to existing book of contracts will result in lower reported earnings in 2018 and in early years after adoption Source text: (bit.ly/2l8XUwh) Further company coverage: