公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-General Electric gets an order from AE Energia

May 2 General Electric Co:

* General Electric Co- announced an order from AE Energia for fast, digital power in Angola Source text: (bit.ly/2pDWtvJ) Further company coverage:
