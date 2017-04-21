版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric says challenges continue in resource sector

April 21 General Electric Co:

* General Electric Co says "challenges continue in resource sector" - presentation slides Source text (invent.ge/2pKqJCE) Further company coverage:
