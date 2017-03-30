版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric says GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision

March 30 General Electric Co:

* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision

* GE Capital's non-U.S. activities are no longer subject to consolidated supervision by UK's Prudential Regulation Authority

* GE Capital has largely completed process of selling approximately $200 billion of GE Capital non-core businesses

* Action completes GE Capital's global exit from consolidated supervision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐