BRIEF-General Electric says Iraq Ministry of Oil & Baker Hughes, a GE Company sign contract for NGL plant solution for flare gas recovery‍​

July 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* Iraq Ministry of Oil and Baker Hughes, a GE Company sign a contract for modular natural gas liquids plant solution for flare gas recovery‍​

* Baker Hughes to develop advanced solutions for flare gas at Nassiriya, Al Gharraf oilfields, using modular gas processing technology

* In project's first stage, modular gas processing solution will be deployed to generate over 100 million standard cubic feet per day of gas

* Nassiriya plant will be then expanded to be a complete natural gas liquid facility to recover 200 MMSCFD of dry gas, LPG and condensate