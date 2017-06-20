版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 18:41 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric says West Atlantic to lease four 737-800 Boeing converted freighters from GE Capital

June 20 General Electric Co

* General Electric Co - West Atlantic to lease four 737-800 Boeing converted freighters from GE Capital Aviation Services

* General Electric - First aircraft undergoing conversion at Boeing’S modification facility in Shanghai, with subsequent aircraft delivering in 2018, 2019‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2rM25pX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐