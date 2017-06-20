版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company

June 20 General Electric Co :

* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company

* To provide SEPCO with full plant maintenance services, including parts & repairs for critical power generation equipment for 1,175 MW Samra CCGT plant Source text : (bit.ly/2toxQCA) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐