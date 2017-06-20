BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 General Electric Co :
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
* To provide SEPCO with full plant maintenance services, including parts & repairs for critical power generation equipment for 1,175 MW Samra CCGT plant Source text : (bit.ly/2toxQCA) Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.