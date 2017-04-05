版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ

April 5 General Electric Co

* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
