BRIEF-General Electric's power services signed agreement to provide advanced gas path upgrades

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 General Electric Co:
* General Electric -Ge’S power services signed agreement to provide advanced gas path upgrades for 2 GE 9FA gas turbines at caojing combined-cycle power station in china
* General Electric - in addition, GE signed 25-year services agreement with Shanghai Caojing Co-Generation Co Ltd, owner of Caojing Power Station
* General Electric - deal extends a previous services agreement signed by GE and Shanghai Caojing Co-Generation company in 2013 Source text:(bit.ly/2mMvQ7F) Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation