BRIEF-General Finance announces amendment and extension of $230 million north american secured senior credit facility

March 28 General Finance Corp:

General Finance announces amendment and extension of $230 million north american secured senior credit facility

* Facility now totals $230 million and was amended under substantially same terms and conditions as before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
