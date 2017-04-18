BRIEF-General Finance Corp reports proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 General Finance Corp:
* General Finance Corporation announces proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes due 2021
* General finance - commenced "tack-on" public offering of about $5.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2021
* General Finance Corp says expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down senior indebtedness and for general corporate purposes
* General Finance Corp- notes, including original issuance in aggregate amount of $72 million, will trade on NASDAQ global market under symbol "gfnsl" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc