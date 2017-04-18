BRIEF-General Finance Corp reports proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes

April 18 General Finance Corp:

* General Finance Corporation announces proposed “tack-on” offering of 8.125 pct senior notes due 2021

* General finance - commenced "tack-on" public offering of about $5.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 8.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2021

* General Finance Corp says expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down senior indebtedness and for general corporate purposes

* General Finance Corp- notes, including original issuance in aggregate amount of $72 million, will trade on NASDAQ global market under symbol "gfnsl"