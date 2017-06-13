BRIEF-General Finance Corp, unit amend credit agreement - SEC filing

June 13 General Finance Corp:
* GFN, GFN U.S. And Credit Suisse entered second amendment
and restatement agreement dated June 12, 2017
* Second restated facility agreement provides that $10
million borrowed will bear interest at libor plus 7.50% per year
- SEC filing
* In addition to other amended terms, maturity of
indebtedness evidenced by second restated facility agreement
extended to July 1, 2018
* In addition to certain other amended terms, make-whole
prepayment penalty of 7.5% of outstanding principal was extended
until January 1, 2018
Source text: (bit.ly/2tig4QX)
