BRIEF-General Finance Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.08

* General Finance Corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $68.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $270 million to $280 million

* Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q4 will be higher than Q4 of prior year

* Qtrly average fleet unit utilization was 77pct, compared to 76pct in Q3 of fiscal year 2016.

* FY2017 revenue view $274.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S