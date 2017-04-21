版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六

BRIEF-General International Holdings reports 9.8 pct stake in Lightbridge

April 21 Lightbridge Corp:

* General International Holdings, Inc reports 9.8 percent stake in Lightbridge Corp as of August 2, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p4KOWC Further company coverage:
