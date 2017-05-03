版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-General Mills names Jeff Harmening CEO

May 3 General Mills Inc

* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills

* General mills inc - harmening succeeds ken powell

* General mills inc - powell will continue to serve as company's chairman for a transition period until his retirement, expected within next year

* General mills inc - also elected harmening to general mills board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
