2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-General Mills says a credit agreement entered previously was scheduled to terminate

May 1 General Mills Inc

* General Mills Inc says a credit agreement entered previously was scheduled to terminate, subject to extension, on May 18, 2021

* General Mills - on April 26, 2017, parties to credit agreement entered extension agreement to extend scheduled termination date of credit agreement to May 18, 2022 Further company coverage:
