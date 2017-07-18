FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时前
BRIEF-General Moly, Amer International enter third amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated nov. 24, 2015
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午4点31分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-General Moly, Amer International enter third amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated nov. 24, 2015

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - General Moly Inc:

* Says on July 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a third amendment to the common stock purchase warrant dated Nov. 24, 2015

* Says third amendment extends deadline for satisfaction of all conditions to vesting of warrant from July 17 to August 17 - SEC filing

* Says co, Amer continue to discuss longer term modification of other agreements between parties, supportive of existing strategic partnership​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uENdLb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below