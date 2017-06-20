版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 02:09 BJT

BRIEF-General Moly say co, Amer International Group entered into second amendment to common stock purchase warrant - SEC Filing

June 20 General Moly Inc:

* On June 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a second amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated November 24, 2015

* Says second amendment extends deadline for satisfaction of all conditions to vesting of warrant to July 17, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sQcrVX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐