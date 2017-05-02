版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-General Moly says co's CEO Bruce Hansen appointed as CFO - SEC Filing

May 2 General Moly Inc:

* General Moly says on April 27 board appointed Bruce Hansen, company's CEO, as chief financial officer of company, effective May 12, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pC2JlI) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐