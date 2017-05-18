版本:
BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs

May 18 General Motors Co exec says:

* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs

* No plans to bring other GM brands to India

* Looking at strategic options, partnerships to increase utilisation of production capacity at Talegaon plant

* Decision to stop selling in India not influenced by any government's policies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
