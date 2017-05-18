BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs

PRECIOUS-Gold hits hitting 5-week low on dollar rally

* Dollar rallies on Fed rate hike bets * Silver hits lowest since May 12 (Updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 20 Gold hit a five-week low on Tuesday as the dollar rallied following hawkish comments from an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official and dovish remarks from the Bank of England governor. New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that labour market tightness should help drive up inflation, reinforcing the message that recent wea