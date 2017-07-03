FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-General Motors reported June U.S. retail sales of 202,908 vehicles, down about 3 pct from same period last year
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
2017年7月3日 / 下午1点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-General Motors reported June U.S. retail sales of 202,908 vehicles, down about 3 pct from same period last year

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* General Motors Co - Reported June U.S. retail sales of 202,908 vehicles, down about 3 percent from same period last year

* General Motors Co - ‍GM's June total sales were 243,155 vehicles, down about 5 percent from same period last year.​

* General Motors Co - ‍"Under current economic conditions, we anticipate U.S. retail vehicle sales will remain strong for foreseeable future."​

* General Motors - "U.S. total sales are moderating due to an industry-wide pull-back in daily rental sales, but key U.S. economic fundamentals clearly remain positive"

* General Motors Co - From an industry standpoint, GM expects second half of 2017 will be stronger than first half

* General Motors -‍ Anticipate co will end 2017 with about same day supply of vehicles as co did at end of 2016 with fewer cars, more trucks, crossovers in mix​

* General Motors Co - Pickup and utility sales are expected to be stronger in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

