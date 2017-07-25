FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Motors reports Q2 earnings per share from cont ops of $1.60
2017年7月25日 / 下午1点26分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-General Motors reports Q2 earnings per share from cont ops of $1.60

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* Q2 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.60

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.89

* Q2 GAAP revenue $37.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $40.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GM North America net income $3.48 billion versus $3.75 billion

* Q2 GM international operations net income $340 million versus $190 million

* Q2 GM Financial net income $357 million versus $214 million

* Says strong Q2 performance supports 2017 FY EPS-adjusted from continuing operations guidance of $6.00 to $6.50

* Sees FY 2017 revenue more than or equal to FY 2016 revenue

* Sees FY 2017 consolidated company cash flow of about $6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.07, revenue view $157.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 EBIT-adjusted margin of more than or equal to FY 2016 EBIT-adjusted margin

* Says for 2017, sees to return up to $7 billion in capital to shareholders with share repurchases of about $5 billion, dividends of about $2.2 billion

* Says Q2 was negatively impacted by special items of $654 million Source text: bit.ly/2tGdHfi Further company coverage:

