版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors says April U.S. retail sales fell 5.8 pct to 244,406 vehicles

May 2 General Motors Co:

* April U.S. retail sales of 244,406 vehicles, down 5.8 percent on a volume basis

* Expects to end 2017 at essentially same inventory levels as 2016 on a days’ supply basis, but with fewer cars, more trucks & crossovers in stock Source text (bit.ly/2psngdQ) Further company coverage:
