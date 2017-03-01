BRIEF-General Motors says Feb U.S. total sales up 4 pct to 237,388 units

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 General Motors Co
* Feb U.S. total sales were up 4 percent to 237,388 units
* sees U.S. February auto industry sales at 17.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis
* says 2017 year-end inventories, which include in-transit vehicles, are expected to be in same range as 2016
* says GM's 2017 deliveries to daily rental companies expected to decline as percentage of total sales for third year in a row Source text (bit.ly/2m8e8tO) Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business