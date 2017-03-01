BRIEF-General Motors says Feb U.S. total sales up 4 pct to 237,388 units

March 1 General Motors Co

* Feb U.S. total sales were up 4 percent to 237,388 units

* sees U.S. February auto industry sales at 17.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis

* says 2017 year-end inventories, which include in-transit vehicles, are expected to be in same range as 2016

* says GM's 2017 deliveries to daily rental companies expected to decline as percentage of total sales for third year in a row