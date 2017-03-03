BRIEF-General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members

March 3 General Motors Co
* General Motors says Maven introduces reserve, a new
monthly offering for members
* General Motors says Maven members pay a monthly fee to
reserve a new GM vehicle loaded with technology for 28 days
* General Motors says Maven is a flexible mobility platform
that provides members multiple offerings and pricing structures
* General Motors says insurance and $100 worth of gas are
also included, and there are no membership or application fees
* General Motors says members can access GM vehicles for an
extended time period without the commitment of leasing,
financing or buying
* General Motors says Maven reserve is available now in Los
Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to other cities
