2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-General Motors says will add or retain about 900 jobs across three Michigan facilities during next 12 months

March 15 General Motors Co

* it will add or retain approximately 900 jobs across three Michigan facilities during the next 12 months

* 900 jobs are in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments GM announced earlier this year Source text (bit.ly/2mIV17Z) Further company coverage:
