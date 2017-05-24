版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors to begin talks on transition plan after decision to stop car sales in India

May 24 General Motors Co

* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India

* Says working with dealers to "recognize some of the investments made in dealerships" Further company coverage:
