BRIEF-Generation Investment Management LLP reports 7.5 p stake in Jones Lang Lasalle as of May 4 - SEC Filing

May 8 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 7.5 percent stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc as of May 4 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2psWNKK] Further company coverage:
