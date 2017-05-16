版本:
2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson

May 16 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing

* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to abstain on re-election of other board members on compensation committee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qOyJX9) Further company coverage:
