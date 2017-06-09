BRIEF-Generation Investment Management reports 7.74 pct passive stake in Jones Lang Lasalle

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
June 9 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:
* Generation Investment Management Llp reports 7.74 percent passive stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc as of June 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rat1Q1 Further company coverage:
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2s0PfUX) Further company coverage:
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t4Bd4j) Further company coverage: