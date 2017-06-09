版本:
BRIEF-Generation Investment Management reports 7.74 pct passive stake in Jones Lang Lasalle

June 9 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:

* Generation Investment Management Llp reports 7.74 percent passive stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc as of June 8, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2rat1Q1 Further company coverage:
