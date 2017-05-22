版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Generation Investment reports 5.92 pct stake in Acuity Brands

May 22 Acuity Brands Inc:

* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 5.92% passive stake in Acuity Brands Inc as of May 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qIxms0) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐