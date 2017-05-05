BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 4 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
* Increased all-cash offer represents a 49.4% premium to generation's 31 December 2016 net tangible assets
* Northwest Australia reached an agreement with APN funds management for all outstanding units it does not already own in generation
* Northwest Australia reached agreement with APN funds management to increase offer price in generation from A$2.24 to A$2.30
* Board of generation responsible entity has agreed to unanimously recommend that generation unitholders accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)