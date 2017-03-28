版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Generational Equity announces sale of Interprovincial Meat Sales to Premium Brands

March 28 Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Generational Equity - announces sale of its client, Interprovincial Meat Sales Ltd. to premium Brands Holdings Corporation

* Generational Equity - acquisition closed February 2, 2017; acquistion details were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐