BRIEF-Genesco reports Q4 sales of $883 million

March 10 Genesco Inc

* Genesco reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.40 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $901.3 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.04 including items

* Genesco Inc- "Fiscal 2018 is off to a sluggish start, as expected"

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.55

* Sees comparable sales increases in 2% to 3% range for full year

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: