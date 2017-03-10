BRIEF-Genesco reports Q4 sales of $883 million

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Genesco Inc
* Genesco reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.40 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $883 million versus I/B/E/S view $901.3 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.04 including items
* Genesco Inc- "Fiscal 2018 is off to a sluggish start, as expected"
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $4.40 to $4.55
* Sees comparable sales increases in 2% to 3% range for full year
* Sees comparable sales increases in 2% to 3% range for full year

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing