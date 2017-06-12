BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for May 2017

June 12 Genesee & Wyoming Inc:

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for may 2017

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - traffic in May 2017 was 275,054 carloads, an increase of 42,307 carloads, or 18.2pct, compared with May 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - same-railroad traffic in May 2017 was 237,945 carloads, an increase of 5,198 carloads, or 2.2pct, compared with May 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - North American operations traffic in May 2017 was 132,306 carloads, an increase of 1.8pct compared with May 2016

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's same-railroad traffic in Q2 through May was 463,177 carloads, increase of 458 carloads,compared with Q2 2016 through May

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - on a same-railroad basis, North American traffic in May 2017 decreased 1.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: