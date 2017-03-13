BRIEF-Genesee & Wyoming says Feb 2017 traffic increased 12.3 pct to 252,228 carloads

March 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for february 2017
* Genesee & wyoming inc - g&w's traffic in february 2017 was
252,228 carloads, an increase of 27,572 carloads, or 12.3%,
compared with february 2016
* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in feb 2017
was 223,365 carloads, a decrease of 1,291 carloads, or 0.6%,
compared with february 2016
* Genesee & wyoming inc - g&w's traffic in q1 of 2017
through february was 530,496 carloads, an increase of 87,409
carloads, or 19.7%
* Genesee & wyoming inc - same-railroad traffic in q1 of
2017 through february was 464,166 carloads, an increase of
21,079 carloads
