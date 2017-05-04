版本:
BRIEF-Genesis Energy reports Q1 results

May 4 Genesis Energy Lp

* Genesis Energy reports first quarter 2017 results

* Genesis Energy qtrly net income attributable of $0.23 per unit

* Genesis Energy qtrly revenues $ 415.5 million versus $378.4 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
