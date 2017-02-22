BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q4 revenue $1.4 bln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Genesis Healthcare Inc
* Genesis Healthcare reports fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion
* In 2017, genesis expects to divest 31 underperforming assets or assets in non-strategic markets
* U.S. GAAP net income attributable To Genesis Healthcare in Q4 of 2016 was $22.5 million
* Sees 2017 revenue $5,400.0 million to $5,600.0 million
* Sees $50 million of overhead and net operating cost reductions in 2017
* Sees 2017 net loss attributed to GHC of $85.0 million to $74.0 million
* FY2017 revenue view $5.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.