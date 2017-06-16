版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare to pay $53.6 mln to settle federal lawsuits, probes -statement

June 16 Genesis Healthcare

* To pay the federal government $53.6 million to settle six federal lawsuits and investigations alleging that companies it acquired violated false claims act -Justice Department statement

* Claims resolved by genesis settlement are allegations only, has been no determination of liability, Justice Department says Further company coverage: (Reporting By Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐