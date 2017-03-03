版本:
2017年 3月 4日

BRIEF-Genesis Land Development announces $9 mln sale of non-core lands

March 3 Genesis Land Development Corp:

* Genesis Land Development-entered into agreement with third party for sale of +/- 1,477 acres of non-core lands owned by genesis near Hamlet Of Delacour

* Genesis Land Development Corp - purchase price of lands is $9 million and closing is scheduled for May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
