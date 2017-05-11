版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 07:37 BJT

BRIEF-Genesis Land Development qtrly earnings per share $0.02

May 11 Genesis Land Development Corp

* Genesis reports 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐