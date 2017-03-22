版本:
BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03

March 21 Genesis Land Development Corp

* Genesis reports 2016 fourth quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015

* There were 30 new home orders in Q4 2016 compared to 36 in Q4 2015

