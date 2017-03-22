BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 Genesis Land Development Corp
* Genesis reports 2016 fourth quarter results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
* There were 30 new home orders in Q4 2016 compared to 36 in Q4 2015
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm