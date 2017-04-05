版本:
BRIEF-Genie Energy expands loan facility

April 5 Genie Energy Ltd-

* Genie Energy Ltd expands loan facility

* Genie Energy Ltd says its genie retail energy division has secured $20.0 million revolving loan facility with vantage commodities financial services, llc

* Genie Energy Ltd says new loan facility has a term of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
